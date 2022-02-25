Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $367.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

