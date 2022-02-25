Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $88.09 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

