Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

