Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

