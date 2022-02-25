Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issued By SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Oak Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

