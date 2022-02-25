Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

RVLV stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

