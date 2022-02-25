Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

