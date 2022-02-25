Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

