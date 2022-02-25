Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

