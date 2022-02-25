Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ShotSpotter, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $24.91 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.