Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

