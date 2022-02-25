Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

APA opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

