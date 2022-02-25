Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.09 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $130.60 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.