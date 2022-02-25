Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Overstock.com stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.