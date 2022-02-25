Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

