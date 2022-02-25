Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Wedbush

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

