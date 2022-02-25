Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

