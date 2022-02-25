Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

