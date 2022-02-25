Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.