Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE TPB opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $639.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.