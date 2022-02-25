Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ASM International NV Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ASM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.
ASMIY stock opened at $305.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a 1-year low of $240.60 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.52.
About ASM International (Get Rating)
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
