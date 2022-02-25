Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. Dana has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.