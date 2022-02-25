Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inari Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NARI opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after buying an additional 338,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $2,220,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.