Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Reduced by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

