Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted by Barrington Research

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OPCH stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

