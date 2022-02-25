Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.14 on Friday. PROG has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

