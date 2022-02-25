Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $30.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.