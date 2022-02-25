Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

