Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.