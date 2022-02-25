QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0658

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $153,651.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.