Qcash Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $116.75 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

