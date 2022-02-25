QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 256.20 ($3.48). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,230,725 shares trading hands.

QQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.56) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.51) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.36).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

