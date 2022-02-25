QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,969. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.