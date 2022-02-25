Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 125,762 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 1,031,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

