Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.37 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $108.50 or 0.00278950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $70.37 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004737 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.65 or 0.01212574 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.