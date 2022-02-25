Quark Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $134,696.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,333,479 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars.

