Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QBCRF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Quebecor stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

