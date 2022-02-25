Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.13

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 206101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.