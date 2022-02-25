Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.13

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 206101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

