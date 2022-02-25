Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.69. The company had a trading volume of 754,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,361. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

