Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Get Quebecor alerts:

TSE QBR.B traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.69. 754,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,361. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.