Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.69. 754,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,361. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

