Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

QBR.B traded down C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$27.69. 754,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.13 and a one year high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

