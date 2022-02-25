QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $22,843.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

