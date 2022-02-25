Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von Buys 31,106 Shares

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QTNT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 303,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,947. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quotient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

