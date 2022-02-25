Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 49,152 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

