Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.77. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 49,152 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87.
About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
