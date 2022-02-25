R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.
R1 RCM stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
