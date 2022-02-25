R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

R1 RCM stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

