R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823,863 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of R1 RCM worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

