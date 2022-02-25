RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDCM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

