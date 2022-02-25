RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 22,762 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.
RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)
RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
