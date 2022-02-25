RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 22,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.07 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

