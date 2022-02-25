Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $338.91 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 195,971,500,831 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

