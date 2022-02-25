Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

RDUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 918,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,002. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.08.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

